Comerica Bank Has $1.03 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Ichor worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ichor by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ichor by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

