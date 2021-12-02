Comerica Bank Purchases 1,268 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Shares of DDOG opened at $164.53 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,828,748 shares of company stock worth $461,769,006. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

