Comerica Bank Purchases New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 297,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

