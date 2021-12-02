Comerica Bank Sells 1,606 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of CEVA worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.69, a PEG ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

