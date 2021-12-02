Comerica Bank Sells 1,749 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

UNM opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

