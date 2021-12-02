Comerica Bank Sells 2,151 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 105,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NBHC opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

