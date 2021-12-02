Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

