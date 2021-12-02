Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

CODYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.