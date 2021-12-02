Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.27. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 10,751 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

