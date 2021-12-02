Comparing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Akerna alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akerna and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 4 0 3.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 208.14%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96% Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.26 -$38.73 million ($1.26) -1.71 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 25.35 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -2.92

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akerna beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.