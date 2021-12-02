Comparing BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.44 $71.37 million $2.58 5.13 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.39 $143.52 million $2.51 3.04

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 88.59% 9.41% 4.17% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus target price of $14.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats SiriusPoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

