Comparing FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FB Financial and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $616.50 million 3.30 $63.62 million $3.89 10.95 First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 3.63 $161.20 million $3.04 13.04

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64% First Interstate BancSystem 28.45% 9.89% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FB Financial and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 2 1 0 2.33

FB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than FB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FB Financial beats First Interstate BancSystem on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

