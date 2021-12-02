Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,725.50

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61) and traded as high as GBX 2,851.35 ($37.25). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,816 ($36.79), with a volume of 343,973 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,760.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,725.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

