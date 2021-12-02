Conceal Market Cap Hits $5.23 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $115,556.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,343.35 or 0.98054689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.57 or 0.00311069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.00478506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00183531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,014,048 coins and its circulating supply is 11,468,757 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.