Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix stock opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $191.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,343,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

