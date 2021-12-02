Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Concrete Pumping worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $99,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

