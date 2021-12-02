Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 8.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.76. Approximately 50,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,479,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock worth $106,784,299.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

