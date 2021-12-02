Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Up to $58.99

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 58.99, but opened at 60.95. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at 62.02, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

