Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.37. 1,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $730.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

