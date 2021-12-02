Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

