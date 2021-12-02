ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 9.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 539,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,642,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,892,511 shares of company stock worth $10,776,690 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 2,293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

