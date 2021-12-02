Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $63.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.61% from the company’s previous close.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.