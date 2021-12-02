CONTRACOIN Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $382,248.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00100648 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

