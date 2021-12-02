Contrasting Mobivity (MFON) and Its Peers

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 374 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mobivity to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mobivity alerts:

58.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobivity and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -15.50 Mobivity Competitors $1.80 billion $350.28 million -37.96

Mobivity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -129.38% -151.30% -5.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobivity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2479 12587 23343 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Mobivity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s competitors have a beta of -2.75, suggesting that their average share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.