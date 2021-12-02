Contrasting Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -482.85% -24.69% -23.39% Q BioMed N/A N/A -1,337.05%

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Q BioMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $3.38 million 40.95 -$17.23 million ($0.56) -5.00 Q BioMed $30,000.00 438.52 -$13.49 million N/A N/A

Q BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics and Q BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 442.86%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Q BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats Q BioMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

