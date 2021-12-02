Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Update

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 278,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,606. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.