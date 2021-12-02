Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

