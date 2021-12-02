Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $555.00 to $585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $500.96.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $529.84 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

