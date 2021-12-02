Covalent (CQT) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $50.25 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00094588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.99 or 0.07946852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.99 or 0.99878423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

