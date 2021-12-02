Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post $508.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $518.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVA remained flat at $$20.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17. Covanta has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 42.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.