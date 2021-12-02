Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $119.40 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $119.39 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

