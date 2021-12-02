Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Sells $209,420.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Crane Co. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

