Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Michelle Jarrard Buys 2,000 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Michelle Jarrard acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

