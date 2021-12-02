Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 4,480 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.15 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

