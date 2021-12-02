Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $560.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHAT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224 in the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

