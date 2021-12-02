Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 293.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritone alerts:

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 79.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.