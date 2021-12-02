Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 96.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

