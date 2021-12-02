Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,300 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the period. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $985.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

