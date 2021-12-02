Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,331 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after buying an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 108,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $592.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

