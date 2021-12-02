Credit Suisse AG Sells 630,350 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

