Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

SAN opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

