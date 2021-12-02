Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 380,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,030. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $3.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

