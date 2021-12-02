Critical Review: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million 2.82 $8.45 million $0.30 12.67 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 11.41 $137.67 million $2.56 11.51

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 29.77% 9.57% 1.32% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.64% 8.13% 1.79%

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.42%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Lument Finance Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

