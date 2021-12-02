Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.47

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.47 and last traded at $68.47, with a volume of 4407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

