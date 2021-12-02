CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,160,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
