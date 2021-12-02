CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $270.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.61.

CRWD opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

