Cryptonite Hits One Day Volume of $75.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $398,403.55 and $75.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,285.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,477.56 or 0.07955061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.40 or 0.00361366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.55 or 0.00999461 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00083360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00423688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.30 or 0.00391394 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

