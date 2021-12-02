CryptoTycoon Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for about $10.09 or 0.00017725 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $1.04 million and $89,775.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 915,385 coins and its circulating supply is 103,412 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

