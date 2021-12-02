CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 2,098,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,083. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

