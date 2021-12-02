Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,176,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 683,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.56, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.